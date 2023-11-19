Evan Engram will be up against the 17th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Jacksonville Jaguars play the Tennessee Titans in Week 11, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Engram has pulled down 55 passes on 68 targets for 446 yards, averaging 49.6 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Engram and the Jaguars with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Engram vs. the Titans

Engram vs the Titans (since 2021): 2 GP / 94.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 94.5 REC YPG / REC TD Tennessee has allowed four opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Titans have conceded a TD pass to nine opposing players this year.

Tennessee has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Titans is allowing 227.4 yards per game this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

The Titans have the No. 7 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 10 this season (1.1 per game).

Watch Jaguars vs Titans on Fubo!

Evan Engram Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 44.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Engram with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Engram Receiving Insights

In six of nine games this season, Engram has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Engram has received 22.1% of his team's 307 passing attempts this season (68 targets).

He is averaging 6.6 yards per target (101st in NFL play), picking up 446 yards on 68 passes thrown his way.

Engram, in nine games this season, has zero TD receptions.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Engram's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. 49ers 11/12/2023 Week 10 7 TAR / 4 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 TAR / 10 REC / 88 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/19/2023 Week 7 7 TAR / 5 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 7 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.