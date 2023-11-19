Florida International vs. Akron November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Akron Zips (1-0) will play the Florida International Panthers (0-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available via FloHoops.
Florida International vs. Akron Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Florida International Top Players (2022-23)
- Arturo Dean: 11.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Denver Jones: 20.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Mohamed Sanogo: 6.8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Dashon Gittens: 6.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nick Guadarrama: 7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Akron Top Players (2022-23)
- Enrique Freeman: 16.8 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Xavier Castaneda: 21.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Trendon Hankerson: 9.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Greg Tribble: 6.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sammy Hunter: 8.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Florida International vs. Akron Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Akron Rank
|Akron AVG
|Florida International AVG
|Florida International Rank
|109th
|74.6
|Points Scored
|73.1
|141st
|79th
|66.9
|Points Allowed
|75.1
|314th
|147th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|28.3
|335th
|189th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|7.1
|292nd
|30th
|9.1
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|150th
|13.4
|Assists
|12.3
|237th
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|14.3
|340th
