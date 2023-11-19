Florida International vs. Akron: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 19
The Akron Zips (3-0) host the Florida International Panthers (1-3) at John Gray Gymnasium on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on FloHoops. There is no line set for the matchup.
Florida International vs. Akron Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
- Where: George Town, Cayman Islands
- Venue: John Gray Gymnasium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Panthers Betting Records & Stats
- Florida International and its opponent combined to hit the over 14 out of 25 times last season.
- The Panthers were 15-10-0 against the spread last year.
- Akron (11-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 39.3% of the time, 20.7% less often than Florida International (15-10-0) last season.
Florida International vs. Akron Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Akron
|74.6
|147.7
|66.9
|142
|138.7
|Florida International
|73.1
|147.7
|75.1
|142
|144.5
Additional Florida International Insights & Trends
- The Panthers averaged 6.2 more points per game last year (73.1) than the Zips gave up to opponents (66.9).
- Florida International put together a 10-5 ATS record and an 11-9 overall record last season in games it scored more than 66.9 points.
Florida International vs. Akron Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Akron
|11-17-0
|14-14-0
|Florida International
|15-10-0
|14-11-0
Florida International vs. Akron Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Akron
|Florida International
|15-1
|Home Record
|11-7
|5-6
|Away Record
|3-10
|6-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-5-0
|3-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-4-0
|79.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.1
|69.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66
|9-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-6-0
|3-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-5-0
