The Louisville Cardinals (2-1) and the No. 19 Texas Longhorns (3-0) take the floor at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN. The game has no line set.

Louisville vs. Texas Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Louisville vs Texas Betting Records & Stats

Against the spread, the Cardinals were 11-17-0 last year.

Texas won 18 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 17 times.

Louisville vs. Texas Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Louisville 63.9 141.9 75.8 143.6 137.6 Texas 78 141.9 67.8 143.6 142.3

Additional Louisville vs Texas Insights & Trends

Last year, the Cardinals recorded 63.9 points per game, only 3.9 fewer points than the 67.8 the Longhorns gave up.

Louisville went 7-1 against the spread and 3-6 overall last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.

The Longhorns put up only 2.2 more points per game last year (78) than the Cardinals gave up (75.8).

Texas put together a 7-7 ATS record and a 12-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 75.8 points.

Louisville vs. Texas Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Louisville 11-17-0 15-13-0 Texas 18-17-0 17-18-0

Louisville vs. Texas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Louisville Texas 4-13 Home Record 17-1 0-11 Away Record 4-6 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-8-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 66 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.8 64.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.4 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-8-0 8-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

