Find the injury report for the Orlando Magic (7-5), which currently has three players listed on it, as the Magic ready for their matchup against the Indiana Pacers (7-4) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, November 19 at 5:00 PM ET.

The Magic's last contest on Friday ended in a 103-97 victory over the Bulls. Franz Wagner totaled 21 points, four rebounds and two assists for the Magic.

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Suggs SG Out Knee 9.5 4.5 1.0 Wendell Carter Jr. C Out Hand 8.0 8.5 1.0 Markelle Fultz PG Out Knee 9.0 3.0 4.0

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Pacers Injuries: None

Magic vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSFL

