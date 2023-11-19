Sunday's 5:00 PM ET matchup between the Indiana Pacers (7-4) and the Orlando Magic (7-5) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse features the Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton and the Magic's Franz Wagner as players to watch.

How to Watch Magic vs. Pacers

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: BSIN, BSFL

Magic's Last Game

In their previous game, the Magic defeated the Bulls on Friday, 103-97. Their leading scorer was Wagner with 21 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Franz Wagner 21 4 2 2 0 2 Jonathan Isaac 18 9 1 1 1 2 Gary Harris 15 6 2 1 2 3

Magic vs Pacers Additional Info

Magic Players to Watch

Wagner averages 21 points, 4.5 boards and 2.5 assists, making 39.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per game.

Cole Anthony averages 19 points, 6 boards and 2 assists, making 51.9% of his shots from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per contest.

Paolo Banchero's numbers for the season are 13 points, 6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest, making 44.4% of his shots from the field.

Jalen Suggs' averages for the season are 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists, making 41.2% of his shots from the floor and 25% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per game.

Markelle Fultz gives the Magic 9 points, 3 boards and 4 assists per game, plus 1.5 steals and 0 blocks.

