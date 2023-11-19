Miami (FL) vs. Kansas State November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Kansas State Wildcats (3-1) face the Miami Hurricanes (4-0) at 2:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This clash is available on CBS Sports Network.
Miami (FL) vs. Kansas State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Buy Tickets for Other Miami (FL) Games
Miami (FL) Top Players (2022-23)
- Norchad Omier: 13.1 PTS, 10 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jordan Miller: 15.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Isaiah Wong: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nijel Pack: 13.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Wooga Poplar: 8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Kansas State Top Players (2022-23)
- Markquis Nowell: 17.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 8.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keyontae Johnson: 17.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nae'Qwan Tomlin: 10.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK
- Desi Sills: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cam Carter: 6.5 PTS, 3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Miami (FL) vs. Kansas State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Kansas State Rank
|Kansas State AVG
|Miami (FL) AVG
|Miami (FL) Rank
|68th
|76.2
|Points Scored
|79.1
|25th
|169th
|69.9
|Points Allowed
|71.9
|235th
|210th
|31.3
|Rebounds
|32.1
|156th
|204th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9
|133rd
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|8th
|17
|Assists
|14.5
|75th
|311th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
