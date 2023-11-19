Sunday's game that pits the UCF Knights (2-1) against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-2) at Flagler Gymnasium has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 88-62 in favor of UCF, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 19.

There is no line set for the game.

UCF vs. South Dakota State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Saint Augustine, Florida

Saint Augustine, Florida Venue: Flagler Gymnasium

UCF vs. South Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: UCF 88, South Dakota State 62

Spread & Total Prediction for UCF vs. South Dakota State

Computer Predicted Spread: UCF (-25.7)

UCF (-25.7) Computer Predicted Total: 149.3

UCF Performance Insights

UCF was 182nd in the country in points scored (71.5 per game) and 48th in points conceded (65.5) last season.

The Knights were 201st in college basketball in rebounds per game (31.4) and 65th in rebounds conceded (29.3) last year.

UCF was 117th in the country in assists (13.8 per game) last year.

The Knights made 8.7 3-pointers per game and shot 35.3% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 49th and 108th, respectively, in the country.

Last year, UCF was 82nd in the country in 3-pointers allowed (6.5 per game) and 26th in defensive 3-point percentage (30.7%).

Last season, UCF took 42.2% of its shots from beyond the arc, and 57.8% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 34.8% of UCF's buckets were 3-pointers, and 65.2% were 2-pointers.

