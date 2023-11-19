The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-1) face the UCF Knights (1-0) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Flagler Gymnasium. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

UCF vs. South Dakota State Game Information

UCF Top Players (2022-23)

Taylor Hendricks: 15.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK

CJ Kelly: 13.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Ithiel Horton: 12.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Darius Johnson: 10.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Brandon Suggs: 6.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

South Dakota State Top Players (2022-23)

Zeke Mayo: 18.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Matt Dentlinger: 12.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

William Kyle III: 8.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK

Alex Arians: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Matthew Mims: 7.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

UCF vs. South Dakota State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UCF Rank UCF AVG South Dakota State AVG South Dakota State Rank 182nd 71.5 Points Scored 70.9 191st 48th 65.5 Points Allowed 69.8 166th 201st 31.4 Rebounds 29.8 288th 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 5.8 347th 49th 8.7 3pt Made 7.7 134th 117th 13.8 Assists 10.7 338th 224th 12.3 Turnovers 11.3 122nd

