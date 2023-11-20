Monday's game that pits the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-1) versus the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-2) at Moore Gymnasium should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-71 in favor of Bethune-Cookman. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 20.

The game has no line set.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Charleston Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: YouTube

Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Venue: Moore Gymnasium

Bethune-Cookman vs. Charleston Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Bethune-Cookman 72, Charleston Southern 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Bethune-Cookman vs. Charleston Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: Bethune-Cookman (-1.4)

Bethune-Cookman (-1.4) Computer Predicted Total: 142.8

Bethune-Cookman Performance Insights

Bethune-Cookman put up 67.9 points per game and gave up 75 last year, ranking them 274th in the country on offense and 311th defensively.

Last year, the Wildcats were 303rd in the nation in rebounds (29.3 per game) and 16th-worst in rebounds conceded (34.5).

Last season Bethune-Cookman was ranked 313th in the country in assists with 11.3 per game.

The Wildcats made 6.8 3-pointers per game and shot 36.1% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 237th and 75th, respectively, in the country.

Giving up 7.6 3-pointers per game and conceding 35.5% from beyond the arc last year, Bethune-Cookman was 230th and 288th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Last season, the Wildcats attempted 32.5% of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 67.5% from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.4% of the Wildcats' baskets were 3-pointers, and 71.6% were 2-pointers.

