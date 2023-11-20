Should you bet on Brandon Hagel to light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins face off on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Brandon Hagel score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Hagel stats and insights

Hagel has scored in seven of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.

Hagel has picked up three assists on the power play.

Hagel averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20%.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in the league by conceding 32 total goals (two per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Hagel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:25 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 22:05 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:52 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:12 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 17:23 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 16:28 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 22:06 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:56 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:22 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 14:36 Home L 4-3 OT

Lightning vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

