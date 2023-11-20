Will Brayden Point Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 20?
Can we anticipate Brayden Point scoring a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Brayden Point score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)
Point stats and insights
- Point has scored in five of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.
- On the power play he has four goals, plus six assists.
- Point averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.5%.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in the NHL by conceding 32 total goals (two per game).
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Point recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|2
|0
|2
|20:02
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|3
|1
|2
|24:06
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:41
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:48
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|22:32
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|18:04
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|1
|1
|22:13
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|4
|3
|1
|18:03
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:21
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|21:14
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Lightning vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
