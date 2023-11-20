Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brevard County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:41 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Brevard County, Florida has high school basketball games on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Brevard County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rockledge High School at Astronaut High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Titusville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cocoa Beach JrSr High School at Father Lopez High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Daytona Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.