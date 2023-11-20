Lightning vs. Bruins Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 20
The Boston Bruins (13-1-2) square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning (8-6-4) at Amalie Arena on Monday, November 20 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN, with both teams heading into the game following a win. The Bruins took down the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 in their last outing, while the Lightning are coming off a 6-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers.
During the past 10 outings for the Lightning, their offense has totaled 34 goals while their defense has given up 39 (they have a 4-4-2 record in those games). In 32 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored 10 goals (31.2% conversion rate).
Before watching this matchup, here's a look at which squad we pick to come out on top in Monday's action on the ice.
Lightning vs. Bruins Predictions for Monday
Our computer projection model for this matchup expects a final score of Bruins 4, Lightning 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-140)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Lightning (+1.5)
Lightning Splits and Trends
- The Lightning have a record of 8-6-4 this season and are -4-4 in overtime matchups.
- Tampa Bay has earned six points (1-0-4) in its five games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- Tampa Bay has one point (0-2-1) in three games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.
- The Lightning have scored more than two goals 13 times, earning 19 points from those matchups (8-2-3).
- This season, Tampa Bay has recorded a lone power-play goal in seven games and picked up nine points with a record of 4-2-1.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Tampa Bay is 6-3-0 (12 points).
- The Lightning have been outshot by opponents nine times this season, and earned eight points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Lightning AVG
|Lightning Rank
|10th
|3.44
|Goals Scored
|3.5
|9th
|1st
|2
|Goals Allowed
|3.61
|27th
|10th
|32.4
|Shots
|29.7
|21st
|15th
|30.4
|Shots Allowed
|32.4
|24th
|9th
|23.64%
|Power Play %
|31.67%
|4th
|1st
|91.53%
|Penalty Kill %
|85.19%
|8th
Lightning vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
