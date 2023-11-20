Will Darren Raddysh Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 20?
When the Tampa Bay Lightning square off against the Boston Bruins on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Darren Raddysh score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Darren Raddysh score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Raddysh stats and insights
- Raddysh is yet to score through 18 games this season.
- He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.
- Raddysh has zero points on the power play.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in the NHL by allowing 32 total goals (two per game).
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.4 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Raddysh recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|2
|0
|2
|16:49
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:26
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|23:11
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|21:58
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:23
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:52
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|20:57
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|16:46
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:44
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|17:11
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Lightning vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
