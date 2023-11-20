Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Duval County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Duval County, Florida, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Duval County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Providence School at The Villages High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Clearwater, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Christian High School - Jacksonville at Beaches Chapel School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Neptune Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harvest Community High School at Southside Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Waycross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Kenny High School at Atlantic Coast High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
