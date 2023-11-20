Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Escambia County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Escambia County, Florida today, we've got the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Escambia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Pensacola High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 20
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milton High School at Escambia High School
- Game Time: 11:45 AM CT on November 20
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jay High School at West Florida High School - Tech
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spanish Fort High School at Pine Forest High School
- Game Time: 3:15 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lighthouse Private Christian Academy at Pensacola Catholic HS
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
