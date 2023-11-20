How to Watch FGCU vs. Norfolk State on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-4) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Norfolk State Spartans (3-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. This game is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
FGCU vs. Norfolk State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
FGCU Stats Insights
- The Eagles make 43% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
- FGCU is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 274th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 141st.
- The Eagles score 72.6 points per game, six more points than the 66.6 the Spartans allow.
- FGCU is 1-2 when scoring more than 66.6 points.
FGCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- FGCU posted 77.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 11.7 more points than it averaged away from home (66.1).
- Defensively the Eagles played better at home last season, giving up 70.5 points per game, compared to 71 when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, FGCU made 2.4 more treys per game (10.5) than when playing on the road (8.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to away from home (33.2%).
FGCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|L 86-74
|Petersen Events Center
|11/17/2023
|Missouri State
|L 70-61
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/18/2023
|Hampton
|L 92-85
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/20/2023
|Norfolk State
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|Alico Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Florida International
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
