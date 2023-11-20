Monday's contest that pits the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-4) versus the Norfolk State Spartans (3-2) at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center has a projected final score of 77-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of FGCU, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 20.

Based on our computer prediction, FGCU is projected to cover the spread (5.5) against Norfolk State. The two teams are expected to exceed the 139.5 over/under.

FGCU vs. Norfolk State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center Line: FGCU -5.5

FGCU -5.5 Point Total: 139.5

139.5 Moneyline (To Win): FGCU -250, Norfolk State +195

FGCU vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 77, Norfolk State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for FGCU vs. Norfolk State

Pick ATS: FGCU (-5.5)



FGCU (-5.5) Pick OU: Over (139.5)



FGCU is 1-3-0 against the spread, while Norfolk State's ATS record this season is 0-2-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Eagles are 2-2-0 and the Spartans are 1-1-0. The two teams score an average of 149.4 points per game, 9.9 more points than this matchup's total.

FGCU Performance Insights

The Eagles have been outscored by five points per game (scoring 72.6 points per game to rank 231st in college basketball while allowing 77.6 per outing to rank 299th in college basketball) and have a -25 scoring differential overall.

FGCU is 274th in the nation at 31.2 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.2 its opponents average.

FGCU connects on 7.2 three-pointers per game (206th in college basketball) while shooting 28.1% from beyond the arc (301st in college basketball). It is making 3.0 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 10.2 per game while shooting 36.7%.

The Eagles rank 167th in college basketball with 95.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 335th in college basketball defensively with 101.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

FGCU forces 9.8 turnovers per game (314th in college basketball) while committing 9.6 (59th in college basketball action).

