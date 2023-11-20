The Oregon Ducks (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-3) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Al Lawson Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Florida A&M vs. Oregon Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Al Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Florida

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida A&M Stats Insights

The Rattlers' 38.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.2 percentage points lower than the Ducks given up to their opponents (40.9%).

Florida A&M went 4-6 when it shot higher than 40.9% from the field.

The Rattlers were the 294th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Ducks finished 83rd.

The Rattlers put up an average of 58.6 points per game last year, 7.7 fewer points than the 66.3 the Ducks gave up to opponents.

Florida A&M put together a 4-2 record last season in games it scored more than 66.3 points.

Florida A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Florida A&M scored 2.4 more points per game at home (60.1) than on the road (57.7).

The Rattlers allowed 62.6 points per game at home last season, and 74.5 on the road.

At home, Florida A&M knocked down 6.1 treys per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (5.6). Florida A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.6%) than away (31.2%).

Florida A&M Upcoming Schedule