Monday's game that pits the Oregon Ducks (3-0) against the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-3) at Al Lawson Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 87-62 in favor of Oregon, who is a big favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 20.

The matchup has no set line.

Florida A&M vs. Oregon Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Al Lawson Center

Florida A&M vs. Oregon Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 87, Florida A&M 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida A&M vs. Oregon

Computer Predicted Spread: Oregon (-25.1)

Oregon (-25.1) Computer Predicted Total: 149.8

Florida A&M Performance Insights

Florida A&M was the -2-worst squad in the country in points scored (58.6 per game) and 174th in points conceded (70) last season.

With 29.7 rebounds per game and 32.9 rebounds conceded, the Rattlers were 294th and 294th in the country, respectively, last season.

With 9.7 assists per game, Florida A&M was second-worst in the country last season.

The Rattlers were 324th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (5.8 per game) and 323rd in 3-point percentage (31.3%) last year.

Florida A&M gave up 6.2 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.3% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 51st and 144th, respectively, in the country.

Florida A&M took 65.3% of its shots from inside the arc, and 34.7% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 71.9% of Florida A&M's baskets were 2-pointers, and 28.1% were 3-pointers.

