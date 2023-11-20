The Florida A&M Rattlers (0-2) will face the Oregon Ducks (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Florida A&M vs. Oregon Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Florida A&M Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida A&M Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jaylen Bates: 9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jordan Tillmon: 10.6 PTS, 3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Noah Meren: 7.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Hantz Louis-Jeune: 5.6 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Byron Smith: 8.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oregon Top Players (2022-23)

  • N'Faly Dante: 13.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Will Richardson: 12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Quincy Guerrier: 9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Rivaldo Soares: 7.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kel'el Ware: 6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida A&M vs. Oregon Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Florida A&M Rank Florida A&M AVG Oregon AVG Oregon Rank
361st 58.6 Points Scored 70.6 202nd
174th 70 Points Allowed 66.3 67th
294th 29.7 Rebounds 34.5 42nd
195th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 9.6 83rd
324th 5.8 3pt Made 7.1 210th
357th 9.7 Assists 13.3 157th
350th 15 Turnovers 11.8 175th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.