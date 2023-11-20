Monday's game that pits the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) against the Stetson Hatters (1-3) at FAU Arena has a projected final score of 68-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Florida Atlantic, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on November 20.

In their last time out, the Owls won on Friday 80-57 against Chicago State.

Florida Atlantic vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

Florida Atlantic vs. Stetson Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 68, Stetson 64

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Owls were outscored by 2.1 points per game last season (posting 64.8 points per game, 183rd in college basketball, while allowing 66.9 per outing, 245th in college basketball) and had a -63 scoring differential.

Florida Atlantic's offense was less effective in AAC games last season, averaging 64.5 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 64.8 PPG.

Offensively the Owls played better at home last year, putting up 69.3 points per game, compared to 59.9 per game on the road.

Florida Atlantic ceded 63.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.3 fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (70.6).

