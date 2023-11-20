The Florida International Panthers (1-4) face the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Florida International vs. Marshall Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
  • TV: FloHoops

Florida International Stats Insights

  • The Panthers are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 43% the Thundering Herd allow to opponents.
  • Florida International is 1-2 when it shoots better than 43% from the field.
  • The Thundering Herd are the 251st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Panthers sit at 356th.
  • The Panthers score 72.2 points per game, just 1.8 fewer points than the 74 the Thundering Herd allow.
  • When Florida International puts up more than 74 points, it is 1-1.

Florida International Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Florida International put up 78.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 66 points per game in away games, a difference of 12.1 points per contest.
  • The Panthers gave up 74.3 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (75.8).
  • Florida International averaged 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 33.9% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 3.2% points better than it averaged away from home (6.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Florida International Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 @ Miami (FL) L 86-80 Watsco Center
11/15/2023 @ Houston Christian W 83-74 Sharp Gymnasium
11/19/2023 Akron L 77-71 John Gray Gymnasium
11/20/2023 Marshall - John Gray Gymnasium
11/26/2023 Kennesaw State - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
11/29/2023 FGCU - Ocean Bank Convocation Center

