Monday's game that pits the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-2) against the Florida International Panthers (1-4) at John Gray Gymnasium has a projected final score of 76-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Marshall, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 5:00 PM on November 20.

The matchup has no set line.

Florida International vs. Marshall Game Info & Odds

Florida International vs. Marshall Score Prediction

Prediction: Marshall 76, Florida International 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida International vs. Marshall

Computer Predicted Spread: Marshall (-3.1)

Marshall (-3.1) Computer Predicted Total: 148.7

Florida International Performance Insights

The Panthers average 72.2 points per game (235th in college basketball) while allowing 80.8 per outing (325th in college basketball). They have a -43 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 8.6 points per game.

Florida International grabs 25.0 rebounds per game (356th in college basketball) while allowing 33.8 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 8.8 boards per game.

Florida International connects on 8.6 three-pointers per game (97th in college basketball) at a 32.1% rate (202nd in college basketball), compared to the 8.0 its opponents make while shooting 38.8% from deep.

The Panthers' 85.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 294th in college basketball, and the 95.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 296th in college basketball.

Florida International has committed 17.8 turnovers per game (360th in college basketball action), 2.0 fewer than the 19.8 it forces on average (fifth in college basketball).

