How to Watch Florida State vs. UNLV on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Florida State Seminoles (2-1) face the UNLV Rebels (2-1) at 5:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network.
Florida State vs. UNLV Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Florida State Stats Insights
- The Seminoles made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.1 percentage points lower than the Rebels allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
- Florida State went 9-7 when it shot better than 43.7% from the field.
- The Seminoles were the 327th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Rebels ranked 220th.
- Last year, the Seminoles recorded 69.3 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 70 the Rebels allowed.
- Florida State went 9-6 last season when scoring more than 70 points.
Florida State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Florida State scored 3.1 more points per game (71.6) than it did in away games (68.5).
- The Seminoles surrendered 74.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.2 fewer points than they allowed away from home (79.4).
- When playing at home, Florida State averaged 0.5 fewer three-pointers per game (6.4) than away from home (6.9). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (31.5%) compared to in road games (36.5%).
Florida State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Kennesaw State
|W 94-67
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/13/2023
|Central Michigan
|W 94-67
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Florida
|L 89-68
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/20/2023
|UNLV
|-
|Ocean Center
|11/29/2023
|Georgia
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/2/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Dean Smith Center
