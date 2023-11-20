The Florida State Seminoles (2-1) face the UNLV Rebels (2-1) at 5:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network.

Florida State vs. UNLV Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Florida State Stats Insights

  • The Seminoles made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.1 percentage points lower than the Rebels allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
  • Florida State went 9-7 when it shot better than 43.7% from the field.
  • The Seminoles were the 327th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Rebels ranked 220th.
  • Last year, the Seminoles recorded 69.3 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 70 the Rebels allowed.
  • Florida State went 9-6 last season when scoring more than 70 points.

Florida State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, Florida State scored 3.1 more points per game (71.6) than it did in away games (68.5).
  • The Seminoles surrendered 74.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.2 fewer points than they allowed away from home (79.4).
  • When playing at home, Florida State averaged 0.5 fewer three-pointers per game (6.4) than away from home (6.9). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (31.5%) compared to in road games (36.5%).

Florida State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Kennesaw State W 94-67 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
11/13/2023 Central Michigan W 94-67 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
11/17/2023 @ Florida L 89-68 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
11/20/2023 UNLV - Ocean Center
11/29/2023 Georgia - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/2/2023 @ North Carolina - Dean Smith Center

