Florida State vs. UNLV: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 20
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The UNLV Rebels (2-1) go up against the Florida State Seminoles (2-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Ocean Center. It starts at 5:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. UNLV matchup.
Florida State vs. UNLV Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Florida State vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida State Moneyline
|UNLV Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida State (-3.5)
|150.5
|-165
|+140
|FanDuel
|Florida State (-3.5)
|150.5
|-160
|+132
Florida State vs. UNLV Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Florida State compiled a 10-17-0 record against the spread last season.
- Seminoles games went over the point total 15 out of 29 times last season.
- UNLV covered 16 times in 29 chances against the spread last season.
- In Rebels games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 21 times.
Florida State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- Bookmakers rate Florida State much higher (64th in the country) than the computer rankings do (112th).
- Florida State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.5%.
