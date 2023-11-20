Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Holmes County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Holmes County, Florida is happening today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Holmes County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ponce de Leon HS at Samson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Samson, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
