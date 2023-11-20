How to Watch the Lightning vs. Bruins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning (each coming off a win in its last game) will clash on Monday at Amalie Arena in Tampa.
Check out the Bruins-Lightning game on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning have allowed 65 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 28th in the NHL.
- The Lightning are third in the NHL in scoring (63 goals, 3.5 per game).
- Over the last 10 games, the Lightning are 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Lightning have allowed 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that stretch.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|17
|13
|14
|27
|17
|9
|0%
|Brayden Point
|18
|7
|16
|23
|5
|5
|47.7%
|Victor Hedman
|18
|4
|15
|19
|13
|3
|-
|Steven Stamkos
|16
|6
|12
|18
|7
|3
|51%
|Brandon Hagel
|18
|8
|8
|16
|6
|6
|50%
Bruins Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in league action, giving up 32 total goals (just two per game).
- The Bruins rank 13th in the league with 55 goals scored (3.4 per game).
- In the last 10 games, the Bruins have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.
- On the defensive side, the Bruins have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that span.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|16
|11
|16
|27
|17
|8
|0%
|Brad Marchand
|16
|7
|11
|18
|11
|7
|20%
|Charlie McAvoy
|12
|3
|11
|14
|12
|2
|-
|Pavel Zacha
|16
|6
|7
|13
|7
|6
|51.3%
|Charlie Coyle
|16
|5
|8
|13
|5
|5
|53.5%
