The New York Knicks and the Minnesota Timberwolves hit the floor for one of eight compelling matchups on the NBA schedule today.

Today's NBA Games

The Charlotte Hornets play the Boston Celtics

The Celtics look to pull off a road win at the Hornets on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE and NBCS-BOS

BSSE and NBCS-BOS Stream Live:

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHA Record: 3-9

3-9 BOS Record: 11-2

11-2 CHA Stats: 113.1 PPG (14th in NBA), 122.6 Opp. PPG (27th)

113.1 PPG (14th in NBA), 122.6 Opp. PPG (27th) BOS Stats: 117.2 PPG (seventh in NBA), 105.5 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

CHA Key Player: LaMelo Ball (14.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 9.0 APG)

LaMelo Ball (14.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 9.0 APG) BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (29.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BOS -8.5

BOS -8.5 BOS Odds to Win: -400

-400 CHA Odds to Win: +310

+310 Total: 232.5 points

The Washington Wizards play the Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks look to pull off a road win at the Wizards on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MNMT and BSWI

MNMT and BSWI Stream Live:

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

WAS Record: 2-10

2-10 MIL Record: 9-4

9-4 WAS Stats: 114.1 PPG (11th in NBA), 122.9 Opp. PPG (28th)

114.1 PPG (11th in NBA), 122.9 Opp. PPG (28th) MIL Stats: 119.2 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.8 Opp. PPG (23rd)

Players to Watch

WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (22.3 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.0 APG)

Kyle Kuzma (22.3 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.0 APG) MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (24.5 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 3.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIL -9.5

MIL -9.5 MIL Odds to Win: -450

-450 WAS Odds to Win: +340

+340 Total: 244.5 points

The Detroit Pistons play host to the Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets hope to pick up a road win at the Pistons on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET and ALT2

BSDET and ALT2 Stream Live:

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DET Record: 2-12

2-12 DEN Record: 9-4

9-4 DET Stats: 110.0 PPG (24th in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (22nd)

110.0 PPG (24th in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (22nd) DEN Stats: 113.7 PPG (12th in NBA), 108.1 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

DET Key Player: Jalen Duren (18.0 PPG, 15.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Jalen Duren (18.0 PPG, 15.3 RPG, 4.0 APG) DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (26.3 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 7.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DEN -8.5

DEN -8.5 DEN Odds to Win: -400

-400 DET Odds to Win: +310

+310 Total: 223.5 points

The Minnesota Timberwolves host the New York Knicks

The Knicks take to the home court of the Timberwolves on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN and MSG

BSN and MSG Stream Live:

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIN Record: 9-3

9-3 NY Record: 8-5

8-5 MIN Stats: 112.9 PPG (16th in NBA), 106.8 Opp. PPG (fifth)

112.9 PPG (16th in NBA), 106.8 Opp. PPG (fifth) NY Stats: 110.9 PPG (22nd in NBA), 104.9 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (25.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 5.0 APG)

Anthony Edwards (25.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 5.0 APG) NY Key Player: Julius Randle (13.7 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIN -2.5

MIN -2.5 MIN Odds to Win: -145

-145 NY Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 214.5 points

The New Orleans Pelicans host the Sacramento Kings

The Kings look to pull off a road win at the Pelicans on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSNO and NBCS-CA

BSNO and NBCS-CA Stream Live:

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

NO Record: 6-7

6-7 SAC Record: 8-4

8-4 NO Stats: 112.1 PPG (18th in NBA), 115.6 Opp. PPG (21st)

112.1 PPG (18th in NBA), 115.6 Opp. PPG (21st) SAC Stats: 117.0 PPG (ninth in NBA), 114.4 Opp. PPG (19th)

Players to Watch

NO Key Player: CJ McCollum (18.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 6.5 APG)

CJ McCollum (18.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 6.5 APG) SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (17.7 PPG, 15.0 RPG, 5.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: SAC -1.5

SAC -1.5 SAC Odds to Win: -115

-115 NO Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 237.5 points

The San Antonio Spurs host the Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers hit the road the Spurs on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: KENS and BSSC

KENS and BSSC Stream Live:

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SA Record: 3-10

3-10 LAC Record: 4-7

4-7 SA Stats: 111.2 PPG (20th in NBA), 124.2 Opp. PPG (30th)

111.2 PPG (20th in NBA), 124.2 Opp. PPG (30th) LAC Stats: 112.5 PPG (17th in NBA), 110.6 Opp. PPG (ninth)

Players to Watch

SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (15.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.7 APG)

Victor Wembanyama (15.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.7 APG) LAC Key Player: Paul George (27.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAC -8.5

LAC -8.5 LAC Odds to Win: -350

-350 SA Odds to Win: +275

+275 Total: 230.5 points

The Chicago Bulls take on the Miami Heat

The Heat take to the home court of the Bulls on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN

NBCS-CHI and BSSUN Stream Live:

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHI Record: 5-9

5-9 MIA Record: 8-5

8-5 CHI Stats: 107.2 PPG (29th in NBA), 110.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)

107.2 PPG (29th in NBA), 110.5 Opp. PPG (eighth) MIA Stats: 109.6 PPG (25th in NBA), 109.6 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

CHI Key Player: DeMar DeRozan (23.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.3 APG)

DeMar DeRozan (23.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.3 APG) MIA Key Player: Tyler Herro (22.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIA -1.5

MIA -1.5 MIA Odds to Win: -115

-115 CHI Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 208.5 points

The Golden State Warriors play host to the Houston Rockets

The Rockets take to the home court of the Warriors on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA and Space City Home Network

NBCS-BA and Space City Home Network Stream Live:

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

GS Record: 6-8

6-8 HOU Record: 6-5

6-5 GS Stats: 113.4 PPG (13th in NBA), 113.4 Opp. PPG (15th)

113.4 PPG (13th in NBA), 113.4 Opp. PPG (15th) HOU Stats: 109.4 PPG (26th in NBA), 105.7 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (30.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.7 APG)

Stephen Curry (30.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.7 APG) HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (19.3 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 6.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: GS -6.5

GS -6.5 GS Odds to Win: -275

-275 HOU Odds to Win: +230

+230 Total: 219.5 points

