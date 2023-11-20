Nikita Kucherov and the Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, at Amalie Arena. If you're thinking about a wager on Kucherov against the Bruins, we have lots of info to help.

Nikita Kucherov vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -120)

1.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 1.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Kucherov Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Kucherov has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 20:20 on the ice per game.

Kucherov has a goal in eight games this year out of 17 games played, including multiple goals five times.

In 12 of 17 games this year, Kucherov has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Kucherov has an assist in nine of 17 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Kucherov's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Kucherov going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kucherov Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have allowed 32 goals in total (only two per game), the least in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +23.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 17 Games 4 27 Points 4 13 Goals 0 14 Assists 4

