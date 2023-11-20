Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Santa Rosa County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:41 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
In Santa Rosa County, Florida, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Santa Rosa County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Milton High School at Escambia High School
- Game Time: 11:45 AM CT on November 20
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jay High School at West Florida High School - Tech
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gulf Breeze High School at Foley High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Gulf Breeze, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Gulf Breeze High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Gulf Breeze, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lighthouse Private Christian Academy at Pensacola Catholic HS
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
