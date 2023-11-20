The Stetson Hatters (1-2) face the Milwaukee Panthers (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Ocean Center. It tips at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Stetson vs. Milwaukee Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

Stetson Stats Insights

  • The Hatters' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.3 percentage points higher than the Panthers had given up to their opponents (40.8%).
  • Last season, Stetson had a 16-6 record in games the team collectively shot above 40.8% from the field.
  • The Hatters were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Panthers finished 35th.
  • The Hatters put up just 2.6 more points per game last year (76.8) than the Panthers allowed (74.2).
  • Stetson went 13-4 last season when it scored more than 74.2 points.

Stetson Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Stetson averaged 12 more points per game at home (83.9) than on the road (71.9).
  • The Hatters gave up 69.8 points per game at home last season, and 76.8 away.
  • Stetson knocked down more 3-pointers at home (10.6 per game) than on the road (9.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.8%) than away (38%).

Stetson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Trinity Baptist W 109-54 Edmunds Center
11/11/2023 @ UNLV L 71-55 Thomas & Mack Center
11/13/2023 @ Houston L 79-48 Fertitta Center
11/20/2023 Milwaukee - Ocean Center
11/26/2023 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena
11/29/2023 Coastal Georgia - Edmunds Center

