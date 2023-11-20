The Stetson Hatters (1-3) travel to face the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) after losing three consecutive road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Stetson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Stetson vs. Florida Atlantic 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hatters' 59.4 points per game last year were 7.5 fewer points than the 66.9 the Owls allowed to opponents.

When Stetson allowed fewer than 64.8 points last season, it went 11-6.

Last year, the Owls put up 64.8 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 61.2 the Hatters allowed.

Florida Atlantic had a 10-6 record last season when scoring more than 61.2 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stetson Schedule