The Stetson Hatters (1-2) and the Milwaukee Panthers (2-2) meet in a matchup with no set line at Ocean Center on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Stetson vs. Milwaukee Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Stetson Betting Records & Stats

Stetson put together a 15-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Stetson's .625 ATS win percentage (15-9-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Milwaukee's .517 mark (15-14-0 ATS Record).

Stetson vs. Milwaukee Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Stetson 76.8 155 73.8 148 140.3 Milwaukee 78.2 155 74.2 148 146.6

Additional Stetson Insights & Trends

Last year, the Hatters put up 76.8 points per game, just 2.6 more points than the 74.2 the Panthers gave up.

Stetson had an 11-3 record against the spread and a 13-4 record overall last season when putting up more than 74.2 points.

Stetson vs. Milwaukee Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Stetson 15-9-0 17-7-0 Milwaukee 15-14-0 17-12-0

Stetson vs. Milwaukee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Stetson Milwaukee 9-3 Home Record 15-3 7-9 Away Record 6-7 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 83.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.8 71.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.3 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-4-0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

