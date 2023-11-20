Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 20?
In the upcoming game versus the Boston Bruins, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Steven Stamkos to light the lamp for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)
Stamkos stats and insights
- Stamkos has scored in five of 16 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus eight assists.
- He has a 12% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have allowed 32 goals in total (just two per game), the least in the league.
- So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|13:49
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|18:03
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:15
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:07
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|18:35
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|17:37
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|17:21
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|18:32
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|20:22
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:58
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Lightning vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
