The Tampa Bay Lightning, including Steven Stamkos, will be in action Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Boston Bruins. There are prop bets for Stamkos available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Steven Stamkos vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stamkos Season Stats Insights

Stamkos' plus-minus this season, in 16:11 per game on the ice, is -8.

Stamkos has scored a goal in five of 16 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Stamkos has a point in 12 of 16 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In 11 of 16 games this season, Stamkos has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Stamkos goes over his points prop total is 66.7%, based on the odds.

Stamkos has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Stamkos Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 32 goals in total (only two per game), the least in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+23) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 16 Games 4 18 Points 3 6 Goals 1 12 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.