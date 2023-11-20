SWAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Southern Jaguars versus the Iowa State Cyclones is one of five games on Monday's college basketball schedule that has a SWAC team on the court.
SWAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Jackson State Tigers at SE Louisiana Lions
|1:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Alabama State Hornets at Vanderbilt Commodores
|2:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20
|SEC Network +
|California Golden Bears at Florida A&M Rattlers
|4:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Southern Jaguars at Iowa State Cyclones
|7:30 PM ET, Monday, November 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Texas Southern Tigers at LSU Tigers
|8:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20
|SEC Network+
