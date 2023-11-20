Monday's game at Addition Financial Arena has the UCF Knights (2-0) matching up with the Auburn Tigers (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 20). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 78-66 win as our model heavily favors UCF.

In their last outing on Monday, the Knights claimed a 96-73 win over Anderson (SC).

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UCF vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCF vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: UCF 78, Auburn 66

Other Big 12 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UCF Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Knights had a -46 scoring differential last season, falling short by 1.6 points per game. They put up 60.6 points per game, 265th in college basketball, and allowed 62.2 per contest to rank 115th in college basketball.

On offense, UCF put up 55.3 points per game last season in conference contests. As a comparison, its season average (60.6 points per game) was 5.3 PPG higher.

The Knights averaged 65.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 54.3 points per game in away games, a difference of 11.0 points per contest.

In 2022-23, UCF ceded 58.1 points per game at home. Away from home, it allowed 70.2.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.