The UCF Knights (3-1) welcome in the Charlotte 49ers (3-1) after winning three home games in a row. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

UCF vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Flagler Gymnasium in Saint Augustine, Florida TV: PTB Live

UCF Stats Insights

The Knights made 42.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points lower than the 49ers allowed to their opponents (43.7%).

In games UCF shot higher than 43.7% from the field, it went 8-3 overall.

The 49ers ranked 351st in rebounding in college basketball, the Knights finished 201st.

Last year, the Knights averaged 71.5 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 62.6 the 49ers allowed.

UCF went 14-12 last season when scoring more than 62.6 points.

UCF Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UCF posted 77.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 65.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 11.8 points per contest.

The Knights allowed 65.9 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 65.2.

At home, UCF drained 1.7 more three-pointers per game (9.2) than in road games (7.5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (38.0%) compared to in road games (30.4%).

UCF Upcoming Schedule