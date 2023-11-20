How to Watch UCF vs. Charlotte on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UCF Knights (3-1) welcome in the Charlotte 49ers (3-1) after winning three home games in a row. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
UCF vs. Charlotte Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Flagler Gymnasium in Saint Augustine, Florida
- TV: PTB Live
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
UCF Stats Insights
- The Knights made 42.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points lower than the 49ers allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
- In games UCF shot higher than 43.7% from the field, it went 8-3 overall.
- The 49ers ranked 351st in rebounding in college basketball, the Knights finished 201st.
- Last year, the Knights averaged 71.5 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 62.6 the 49ers allowed.
- UCF went 14-12 last season when scoring more than 62.6 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UCF Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UCF posted 77.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 65.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 11.8 points per contest.
- The Knights allowed 65.9 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 65.2.
- At home, UCF drained 1.7 more three-pointers per game (9.2) than in road games (7.5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (38.0%) compared to in road games (30.4%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UCF Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 88-72
|Watsco Center
|11/16/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|W 72-44
|Addition Financial Arena
|11/19/2023
|South Dakota State
|W 83-80
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|Charlotte
|-
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/26/2023
|Stetson
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/2/2023
|Lipscomb
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.