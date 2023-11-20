The Auburn Tigers (3-1) battle the UCF Knights (2-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game

UCF Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UCF vs. Auburn 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Tigers put up only 4.4 more points per game last year (66.6) than the Knights gave up (62.2).

When Auburn gave up fewer than 60.6 points last season, it went 8-2.

Last year, the 60.6 points per game the Knights put up were 5.3 fewer points than the Tigers gave up (65.9).

UCF went 7-1 last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Last season, the Knights had a 22.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 29.6% lower than the 52% of shots the Tigers' opponents hit.

The Tigers shot 35.9% from the field, 11.6% lower than the 47.5% the Knights' opponents shot last season.

UCF Schedule