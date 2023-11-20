How to Watch the UCF vs. Auburn Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Auburn Tigers (3-1) battle the UCF Knights (2-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UCF Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UCF vs. Auburn 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers put up only 4.4 more points per game last year (66.6) than the Knights gave up (62.2).
- When Auburn gave up fewer than 60.6 points last season, it went 8-2.
- Last year, the 60.6 points per game the Knights put up were 5.3 fewer points than the Tigers gave up (65.9).
- UCF went 7-1 last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.
- Last season, the Knights had a 22.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 29.6% lower than the 52% of shots the Tigers' opponents hit.
- The Tigers shot 35.9% from the field, 11.6% lower than the 47.5% the Knights' opponents shot last season.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UCF Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 101-63
|Addition Financial Arena
|11/13/2023
|Anderson (SC)
|W 96-73
|Addition Financial Arena
|11/20/2023
|Auburn
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|Roberto Clemente Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|-
|Roberto Clemente Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.