UCF vs. Charlotte November 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Charlotte 49ers (3-1) face the UCF Knights (3-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Flagler Gymnasium. The game will start at 8:30 PM ET and be available via PTB Live.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
UCF vs. Charlotte Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: PTB Live
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UCF Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UCF Top Players (2022-23)
- Taylor Hendricks: 15.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK
- CJ Kelly: 13.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ithiel Horton: 12.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Darius Johnson: 10 PTS, 3 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Suggs: 6.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Charlotte Top Players (2022-23)
- Aly Khalifa: 11.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Brice Williams: 13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lu'Cye Patterson: 10.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Montre' Gipson: 7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Igor Milicic Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UCF vs. Charlotte Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UCF Rank
|UCF AVG
|Charlotte AVG
|Charlotte Rank
|182nd
|71.5
|Points Scored
|66.9
|300th
|48th
|65.5
|Points Allowed
|62.6
|18th
|201st
|31.4
|Rebounds
|27.7
|351st
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|5.5
|354th
|49th
|8.7
|3pt Made
|8.1
|92nd
|117th
|13.8
|Assists
|13
|179th
|224th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|9.7
|20th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.