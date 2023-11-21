There is high school basketball competition in Bay County, Florida today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bay County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Rocky Bayou Christian HS at Deane Bozeman High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 21

3:30 PM CT on November 21 Location: Panama City, FL

Panama City, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin County High School at Arnold High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 21

7:00 PM CT on November 21 Location: Panama City Beach, FL

Panama City Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Choctawhatchee High School at Mosley High School