The Orlando Magic, Cole Anthony included, match up versus the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 19, Anthony produced 15 points in a 128-116 win against the Pacers.

With prop bets available for Anthony, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cole Anthony Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-102)

Over 12.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+102)

Over 4.5 (+102) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+114)

Over 3.5 (+114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+140)

Looking to bet on one or more of Anthony's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 111.4 points per contest last year made the Raptors the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Raptors were the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA last year, conceding 42.3 rebounds per game.

Giving up an average of 26.2 assists last year, the Raptors were the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Raptors were the 12th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12.2 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cole Anthony vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/11/2022 29 14 6 6 1 0 1 12/9/2022 23 18 3 5 3 0 1 12/3/2022 24 12 3 5 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.