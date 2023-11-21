Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Duval County, Florida? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Duval County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Gateway Charter High School at Providence School

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on November 21

2:30 PM ET on November 21 Location: Clearwater, FL

Clearwater, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

River City Science Academy HS at St. Johns Country Day HS

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 21

6:00 PM ET on November 21 Location: Orange Park, FL

Orange Park, FL Conference: Freelance

Freelance How to Stream: Watch Here

Stanton College Preparatory School at Beaches Chapel School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21

7:00 PM ET on November 21 Location: Neptune Beach, FL

Neptune Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mandarin High School at Eagle's View High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21

7:00 PM ET on November 21 Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sandalwood High School at Atlantic Coast High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21

7:00 PM ET on November 21 Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Baldwin Middle-High School at Yulee HS

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21

7:30 PM ET on November 21 Location: Yulee, FL

Yulee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Paxon School For Advanced Studies at Ponte Vedra HS

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21

7:30 PM ET on November 21 Location: Ponte Vedra, FL

Ponte Vedra, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Creekside High School at Westside High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21

7:30 PM ET on November 21 Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fletcher High School at Nease HS

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21

7:30 PM ET on November 21 Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fernandina Beach High School at Bishop Snyder High School