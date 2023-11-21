Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Flagler County, Florida? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Flagler County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Matanzas High School at St. Joseph Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21

7:30 PM ET on November 21 Location: St. Augustine, FL

St. Augustine, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Crescent City High School at Flagler Palm Coast High School