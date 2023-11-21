Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Flagler County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Flagler County, Florida? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Flagler County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Matanzas High School at St. Joseph Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: St. Augustine, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crescent City High School at Flagler Palm Coast High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Palm Coast, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
