The Florida International Panthers (1-5) battle the Loyola Marymount Lions (2-3) at 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Florida International vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
  • TV: FloHoops

Florida International Stats Insights

  • The Panthers make 42.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
  • Florida International has a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the 353rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions rank 179th.
  • The 71.7 points per game the Panthers score are the same as the Lions give up.
  • Florida International is 1-1 when scoring more than 75.4 points.

Florida International Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Florida International played better in home games last season, posting 78.1 points per game, compared to 66.0 per game in road games.
  • Defensively the Panthers were better at home last season, surrendering 74.3 points per game, compared to 75.8 in road games.
  • When playing at home, Florida International averaged 0.9 more treys per game (7.2) than in road games (6.3). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to when playing on the road (30.7%).

Florida International Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 @ Houston Christian W 83-74 Sharp Gymnasium
11/19/2023 Akron L 77-71 John Gray Gymnasium
11/20/2023 Marshall L 80-69 John Gray Gymnasium
11/21/2023 Loyola Marymount - John Gray Gymnasium
11/26/2023 Kennesaw State - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
11/29/2023 FGCU - Ocean Bank Convocation Center

