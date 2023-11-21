Franz Wagner and his Orlando Magic teammates will match up versus the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 128-116 win over the Pacers (his most recent game) Wagner put up 19 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Now let's dig into Wagner's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Franz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-125)

Over 17.5 (-125) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-130)

Over 4.5 (-130) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+120)

Over 3.5 (+120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-106)

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Raptors allowed 111.4 points per game last season, fourth in the NBA.

On the boards, the Raptors allowed 42.3 rebounds per game last season, 10th in the NBA in that category.

The Raptors conceded 26.2 assists per game last year (25th in the NBA).

Looking at three-point defense, the Raptors were ranked 12th in the NBA last year, conceding 12.2 makes per game.

Franz Wagner vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/14/2023 32 9 0 6 2 0 1 12/11/2022 36 23 3 4 3 1 0 12/9/2022 32 34 5 2 2 0 2 12/3/2022 22 9 1 1 1 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.