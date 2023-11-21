The Orlando Magic, Goga Bitadze included, take the court versus the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Bitadze, in his last showing, had eight points, eight rebounds and four blocks in a 128-116 win over the Pacers.

With prop bets in place for Bitadze, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Goga Bitadze Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-118)

Over 8.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-141)

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Raptors gave up 111.4 points per game last season, fourth in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Raptors were 10th in the NBA last year, giving up 42.3 per game.

The Raptors conceded 26.2 assists per game last year (25th in the NBA).

Looking at three-point defense, the Raptors were ranked 12th in the league last year, allowing 12.2 makes per game.

