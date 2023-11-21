Hillsborough County, Florida has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hillsborough County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

The Villages High School at Wharton High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 21

4:00 PM ET on November 21 Location: Clearwater, FL

Clearwater, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Durant High School at Calvary Christian High School - Clearwater

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 21

7:00 PM ET on November 21 Location: Clearwater, FL

Clearwater, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chamberlain High School at Clearwater Central Catholic High School